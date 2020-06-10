Restarting Ohio takes a big step Wednesday; here’s what’s allowed to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Many of Ohio’s entertainment venues can reopen starting Wednesday.

Although individual businesses will ultimately decide when to open their doors, Governor Mike DeWine approved health and safety guidelines for the facilities to open June 10.

Here’s what’s on the list:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

Here are the safety guidelines they have to meet to reopen.

In most cases, you’ll see employees wearing masks.

You’ll need to check individual businesses to see when they are reopening, as many still have not set a date.

Amusement parks and casinos are allowed to reopen June 19.

Jack Casino says it is reopening on that day.

MGM Northfield has not said if it will reopen that day, however, MGM has already followed guidelines to open its Las Vegas locations.

There are currently no timelines for reopening for stadiums, auditoriums, or spectator sports.

Also, no decision has been made about K-12 schools in the fall, although Gov. DeWine has said he would like to see students back in the classroom.

Although high school athletes are allowed to participate in skills training, they are not allowed to participate in scrimmages or games.

You can read those guidelines here.

The state has also not issued guidelines for the reopening for adult day care services and senior centers.

Click here for continuing coverage