Restarting Ohio: Here’s what still hasn’t received a reopening date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon.

COVID-19 cases rose by 361 from Sunday to Monday, reports the Ohio Department of Health.

There are now 38,837 cases statewide.

While many day-to-day businesses residents use have reopened, there are many areas with no clear answers about the future.

There are no guidelines for stadiums, auditoriums or spectator sports.

Officially, no decision has been made about K-12 schools in the fall, although Gov. DeWine has said he would like to see students back in school.

Schools were ordered to have students learn from home for the last quarter of the school year.

Although high school athletes are allowed to participate in skills training, they are not allowed to participate in scrimmages or games.

The state has also not issued guidelines for the reopening for adult day care services and senior centers.