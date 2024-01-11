CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are a lot of people coming down with illnesses, according to doctors within the Cleveland Clinic’s network and Ohio Department of Health.

ODH reports respiratory illness activity as very high in Ohio, just a few weeks after the holidays have wrapped.

“There definitely seems to be an uptick in the sniffles, the coughs and the colds,” Cleveland Clinic Akron General Family Physician Dr. Mike Aguilar said. “Colder weather brings people inside and they like to share their germs there and they’re just in closer proximity to each other. So it makes all the coughs and sneezing easier to transmit these viruses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the period from December through April as the time of the year when respiratory infections are at the highest levels.

Aguilar said Akron General is seeing more patients seeking treatment for COVID, RSV, flu and strep throat.

“Strep is definitely something that is shared, especially amongst our younger populations,” he said. “School age kids all the way up to our teenagers, strep goes around and is highly infectious. So definitely if you’re showing signs of fever or some of that pain with swallowing, it’s definitely a reason to go get checked out by your physician.”

Strep throat is not an individually reportable disease in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health has disease-specific data available for seasonal influenza and COVID-19. Both of those state dashboards allow for searching for activity at the regional and county level.

In a statement to FOX 8, ODH recommends Ohioans take the proper precautions when it comes to avoiding illness.

“We encourage Ohioans to stay up to date on vaccines, including seasonal flu and the updated COVID-19 vaccine, to provide the best protection against severe disease. People should also wash their hands frequently and stay home when they are ill to protect others from illness.”

“Handwashing, handwashing, handwashing,” Aguilar said. “It is one of our most protective measures that we can do. And then other than that, if you’re sick, stay home. Seek care.”