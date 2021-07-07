Residents warned of resurfaced phone scam claiming to be Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

**Related Video Above: Portage County Sheriff warns residents about ‘sugar daddy, mamma’ internet scam directed toward teens**

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents not to fall for a resurfaced phone scam.

Reportedly, a victim answers the phone and is told a Lorain County Sheriff’s Office employee is on the line to say they’ve missed jury duty and there’s now a warrant out for them. The caller than says the victim can clear up the warrant by purchasing gift cards right then, which will be reimbursed to them when they show up at court.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that this is not how things are done with any law enforcement agency, and that no legitimate officials will call to clear up a warrant over the phone.

Even if a phone number may seem correct, scammers can easily spoof a phone number.

No one should give out their personal information to these scammers, and residents are advised to hang up and call law enforcement right away. Those who think they may have fallen for the scam are also asked to alert authorities.