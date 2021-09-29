Residents warned of phone scam claiming to be Bay Village Police Department

**Related Video Above: Residents warned of resurfaced phone scam over the summer claiming to be Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.**

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — The Bay Village Police Department (BVPD) is warning of a phone scam designed to separate residents of their hard-earned money.

Police said a woman was called on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. and asked to donate money to the BVPD. She reportedly offered the caller $25 via her bankcard, but later felt strange about the interaction. The woman took action by calling the department directly and also canceling the transaction on her bank card.

“The Bay Village Police Department, or any other legitimate agency, would not solicit for donations, especially over the phone,” the department warned in a Facebook message.

Residents are advised to never give out bank or personal information over the phone unless they are sure the recipient is completely legitimate.

Anyone who believes they’ve been victim of a scam is asked to call police directly. No other instances of the fake police scam have been reported, BVPD said, but that doesn’t mean others haven’t occurred.