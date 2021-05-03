Residents vote to declare town ‘sanctuary city’ for the unborn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Lubbock voters have approved a measure aimed at outlawing abortion in the West Texas city.

The move is likely to draw a lawsuit from opponents who say it is an unconstitutional ban on the procedure.

Residents voted Saturday to declare Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

According to the unofficial results from Lubbock County, the proposition was approved with 62% of the vote.

The City Council last year rejected a similar proposal over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation.

It’s unclear when the ordinance will go into effect.