Residents vote to declare town ‘sanctuary city’ for the unborn

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Lubbock voters have approved a measure aimed at outlawing abortion in the West Texas city.

The move is likely to draw a lawsuit from opponents who say it is an unconstitutional ban on the procedure.

Residents voted Saturday to declare Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

According to the unofficial results from Lubbock County, the proposition was approved with 62% of the vote.

The City Council last year rejected a similar proposal over concerns that it would be unenforceable and tie the city up in costly litigation.

It’s unclear when the ordinance will go into effect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral