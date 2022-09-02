HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Residents in one east side community are sharing concerns about ongoing U.S. Postal Service mail delivery delays.

Some Highland Heights residents said they are frustrated about missed medications they count on being delivered to their home, in addition to billing statements and payments due that were not delivered on time.

“Every day you go to the mailbox and there’s no mail,” said Nanette Sherwood of Highland Heights.

Sherwood said her mail delivery is so infrequent she cannot predict when the mail will arrive. Some times, it takes up to four days to be delivered. She said even when the mail does arrive, she does not receive all of her missed mail.

“The government is supposed to meet the needs of their citizens and right now, the needs of the citizens aren’t being met,” said Sherwood. “People aren’t getting their Social Security checks, their paychecks, their bills, medications.”

Several streets away, Chris Detzel is having the same problem. She said the delay in mail is the worst witnessed in the 20 years she’s called Highland Heights home. Mail delays, she said, occur so often she did not immediately remember when the issue started.

“We go to Richmond Heights Post Office, and they tell us they don’t have enough staff,” said Detzel. “We take our mail there to mail. We have to — it doesn’t get picked up.”

A USPS spokesperson issued the following statement:

The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. There were some employee shortages but staffing levels have returned to normal and all mail is current. United States Postal Service

A spokesperson said the mail Highland Heights residents receive is processed at the Cleveland distribution center. The staff shortage occurred at the Richmond Heights facility.

“When I called the post office to find out what the situation was, they told me it was out of their hands and there was nothing they could do about it,” said Sherwood. “People are very frustrated and there doesn’t seem to be an answer or a light at the end of the tunnel.”

In a statement, a USPS spokesperson said residents experiencing delays should visit the postal service’s website and email staff to address service issues. USPS also encouraged residents to use Twitter to tweet staff at @USPSHelp to help resolve the delay.