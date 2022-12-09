CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple fire crews responded Friday afternoon to a home in the 1100 block of East 143rd Street.

Neighbors and bystanders said they heard a loud explosion at about 4 p.m. before the fire, which spread to the neighboring home, displacing its 55-year resident.

It happened near the intersection of East 143rd Street and Idarose Avenue.

“It’s sad. I’m just hoping nobody got hurt,” said Mia Weekly, who told FOX 8, she saw the fire spread to the neighbor’s home and watched fire crews work.

Charles Gunn told FOX 8 he lived in the neighboring home for 55 years. He too heard the explosion.

“It sounded like somebody threw something and hit my house. And right after that, I saw flames coming,” he told FOX 8. “Then a guy came in — the one that stays next door. He came in and got me out.

“But a heck of a thing right at Christmas,” Gunn said. “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”