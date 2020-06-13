Residents reminded to lock cars, take in valuables after string of thefts in Parma, Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Parma Heights police are reminding residents not to leave valuable items in their vehicles after several residents have been victims of theft.

Police say over the last several weeks, thefts have occurred in cars parked outside overnight.

Officials say these thefts have occurred in both Parma and Parma Heights and are not specific to one area or any specific day.

In each one of these cases there was no evidence of damage to the vehicle to gain entry.

Authorities report that the thieves have taken items of value including cash, wireless headphones, purses, laptops, credit cards, iPad, etc.

“Not only does the theft carry a monetary value for things stolen but on many occasions, the victim’s garage door opener or personal information is in the car and the thieves have access to it,” police explained. “We are working on identifying the thieves but officers are asking for your help. Please take all items of value in the house with you at night and lock your car. Make sure all members of your household do the same.”

Police also recommend that residents take identifying information, such as vehicle registration or insurance card, out of the vehicle. They say these items should be carried in a purse or wallet and not left in your glove box or car.

They also say to never carry your social security card on your person or leave it in your car. Your social security card should only be taken with you only when you need it and properly stored it in a safe location at home when not in use