Residents on day four with no heat at apartment complex in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- At the Executive Towers in Parma Heights, residents in 80 units are scrambling to get warm as temperatures plunge Friday night.

“It’s just cold, really cold. I don’t have any family here, it’s just me. I had to go to Walmart and get an electric heater, but money is tight. I just started nursing school,” said Ariel Austin.

Austin said she got a letter Tuesday from building management saying they had to shut the gas off due to a gas leak. She’s had no heat or warm water since.

“I had to go to school to take a shower, there is nowhere else to take a shower,” said Austin.

The building is managed by Banyan Living out of Westlake. A representative there said they were forced to remove the gas line.

They are working with multiple contractors to expedite the replacement. There is no estimate on when the gas will be back on.