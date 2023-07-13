Residents lose power after utility pole catches fire in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are investigating after a utility pole caught on fire in Independence Thursday afternoon.

Video from the scene shows flames shooting up from a utility pole on Pleasant Valley Road. City officials say the fire has since been extinguished.

Courtesy of Crystal Beaulieu

No one was injured.

According to Independence police, for a time, Pleasant Valley was closed between I-77 and Ludwin Drive due to the fire.

Now, only one eastbound lane is open between Forestwood Drive and Edgewood Lane until repairs are finished.

According to city officials, about 20 homes in the area are still without power.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.