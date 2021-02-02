Residents, leaders of small Ohio village in no rush to increase speed limit

ROCHESTER, Ohio (WJW) – Leaders in the small village of Rochester in Lorain County say they are in no hurry to have the speed limit increased on their streets.

Mayor Cindy Kurpley and several residents say they are upset that officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation informed them that the posted speed limit on most of state Route 511 that goes through their community should be 50 mph and not 35 mph.

ODOT officials told the FOX 8 I-TEAM that the entire stretch of 511 in the village does not meet the Ohio Revised Code for a 35 mph speed limit. ODOT engineers found only a small section in the middle of the village should remain at 35 mph.

“If the statute allows for making a community unsafe then it’s not the speed limit that should be changed, it’s the statute,” the mayor said.

The mayor stressed she is discussing the issue with legal counsel and considering all options.



ODOT officials told village leaders if they keep the 35 mph speed limit it will not be enforceable in court and they will have to pay for their own signs.