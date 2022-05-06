CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cars on West 50th Street in Cleveland slowed down Friday night at the site where a little girl was killed on April 23.

“I feel better. I just hope nothing happens again, the same thing that happened to that little girl,” said resident Rafael Lopez.

Neighbors said that’s because a group of residents wanting change installed speed bumps after five-year-old Congolese refugee Apolina Asumani was struck and killed.

“People are slowing down. I just wish it would have happened before that baby girl was hit,” said resident Jennifer Gonzalez.

The speed bumps come almost a week after another neighbor created and installed a large metal sign warning drivers to slow down.

A resident who did not want to be identified said the speed bumps send a strong message to the city that action needs to be taken.

“People go 45 miles per hour on this street,” said Lopez.

And it’s not just West 50th. Residents said speeding is a problem on all the surrounding streets, where many immigrant and refugee families live and play.

Officials said the 17-year-old driver allegedly fled the scene at the time of the accident but was eventually taken into custody by Cleveland Police.