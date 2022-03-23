ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Residents in one local neighborhood are reporting random drive-by

airsoft gun shootings.

“That’s scary to think that someone is out targeting people,” said resident Laura Glenn.

People are on alert after hearing that a man running on Detroit Road, near Orchard Park Drive, was repeatedly shot by an automatic airsoft gun back on March 14.

According to Rocky River Police, the man was out for a run when a blue SUV drove by him and fired an automatic airsoft or “splat” gun at him, striking him 20 to 30 times.

The runner was not injured.

“It’s not funny if someone gets hurt. I’ve never been hit by an airsoft gun, but it doesn’t sound fun,” said Glenn.

Just two days prior, three juveniles were shot while walking near River Oaks Drive.

A police report said the front passenger of a gray SUV began shooting a gel blaster, striking two of the juveniles. Neither child was hurt.

It’s not just in Rocky River. In fact, similar incidents have been reported in Lakewood and Westlake.

Westlake police said they’ve gotten eight calls of airsoft gun shootings in the past month.

Both Westlake and the Rocky River Police Department are investigating.

Meanwhile, Rocky River School District sent out an alert Wednesday that a BB gun was found in the trunk of a student’s car at the high school and confiscated by Rocky River Police.