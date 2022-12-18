CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) – Two people and a dog were able to escape when their apartment caught fire in Chardon Sunday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Char Mill apartment complex on Wilson Mills Road.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire from the unit, but they were able to knock down the flames and contain the fire to just that unit.

Crews helped other residents get out of the building as well.

Two occupants were treated at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, but they didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the fire.