EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Euclid that left some residents displaced Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the apartment complex in the 1300 block of East 276th Street just before 2:30 p.m.

When they got there, firefighters found flames venting from windows on the second floor of the two-story complex.

According to the Euclid Fire Department, crews worked to control the flames from the outside before making an interior attack.

All residents were accounted for and no one was injured.

Fire officials say one apartment was severely damaged from fire and smoke. Another apartment sustained water damage.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio is helping residents displaced by the fire.

The fire investigation unit is still working to determine how it started.