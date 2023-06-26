CLEVELAND (WJW) – Neighbors are blaming an underage party at a short-term rental for gun

violence over the weekend.

Shell casings litter the ground Monday in the 5800 block of Madison Avenue on the city’s west side.

“Bullets can fly anywhere. I saw the house windows, it’s a sad thing,” said resident Orlando Pace.

Neighbors say gunfire erupted at a house being used as a short-term rental late Sunday night. According to police, a male was grazed by a bullet after one of the guests started shooting.

Police say everyone at the house was under 18 and being uncooperative.

No arrests have been made, but neighbors say the short-term rental house is an ongoing issue.

“The first time that house was rented out, I came home and this street was full of cars and people were everywhere, a lot of kids,” resident said Margaret Pace.

Right now, it is technically illegal to operate a short-term rental in the city of Cleveland without seeking zoning changes or other regulatory approvals.

That is, unless you live in the home for most of the year.

“My office works closely with residents to report illegal short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs. My staff and I are monitoring this incident and awaiting further updates from the Cleveland police,” said Ward 15 councilwoman Jenny Spencer in a statement.

Earlier this year, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack introduced legislation that would require hosts to obtain a license and then post it on any vacation rental website.

Hosts that do not comply would face hefty fines.