KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A person was shot after unlawfully attempting to enter an apartment through a window late Friday night, Kent police reported.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the Franklin Crossings complex on Stein Court around 11 p.m. A person was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and foot and was taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation showed a resident of the apartment shot at the person as they attempted to come in through a low level window. Police said the two appear to be acquainted and “the location of the burglary was not random.”

As the gun used in the shooting was stolen, the resident, identified as Larry Robinson III, is being charged with receiving stolen property, police said. The intruder, who has not been charged, has not been identified.

Police said no one else was injured in the shooting and more charges are expected as an investigation continues.