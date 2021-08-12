Resident, firefighter taken to hospital after Euclid house fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were sent to the hospital following a house fire in Euclid early Thursday morning.

The Euclid Fire Department was called to a house on Tracy Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a report of a wire down. When crews arrived, they found the house was on fire.

One resident was able to escape. Firefighters helped a 65-year-old woman, who suffered injuries to her leg and shoulder, to safety. The fire department said she was taken to to UH Richmond Medical Center in stable condition.

(Photo: Tyler Lobdell/FOX 8 News)

A firefighter became ill at the scene and was taken to Euclid Hospital. He is expected to be released soon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The EFD reminds everyone to be aware of storm damage around their home. Stay away from downed wires and anything the wires may in contact with. Report any findings to your local fire department,” the Euclid Fire Department said.