Reservations no longer needed to get into Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Beginning Tuesday, reservations are no longer needed to head to Cedar Point.
The Sandusky park made the announcement on its website along with social media.
You can buy tickets or season passes on Cedar Point’s website. The park also reminds visitors 2020 season passes are good for the 2021 season.
Cedar Point reopened earlier this month (see preps in the video, above) and is taking many measures to protect against coronavirus. The amusement park is requiring temperature checks. Masks are also required, including on rides. There is also no smoking allowed.
