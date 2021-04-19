Reservations needed when Cedar Point reopens this season

**Watch above: Check out how Cedar Point roller coasters are built.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Roller coaster aficionados must make reservations to enter Cedar Point when the amusement park begins its 2021 season.

Opening to the public on May 14, the top thrill park says it plans to continue with reduced capacity, just like last season.

The new riverboat ride, Snake River Expedition, is scheduled to open May 29.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is also coming back this year, also scheduled to open on May 29, and people will have to reserve spots there as well. You can find a full calendar for both parks right here.

Cedar Point is sharing more details regarding reservations and updated health guidelines on April 26.