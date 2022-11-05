CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.

According to a tweet, it happened in Sheffield Lake where two kayakers made it back to shore but one kayaker, a man in his 30s, was believed to have capsized due to weather.

The Sheffield Lake Fire Lt. said they are moving their rescue operation east to Miller Road Park in Avon Lake because a ping, 2 hours earlier, off his cell phone had him moving in that direction.

Officials say the man was with two family members kayaking at the time of the incident.

He was wearing a life jacket at the time his boat capsized.

A Detroit helicopter crew has also joined the search.

Stay with FOX 8 as more is learned.