CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Rescue crews responded to the E. 55th St. Marina in Cleveland just after 2 a.m. Friday for a call of someone in the water.

When police arrived, they found two women in the water.

One was able to get to a ladder and get out.

Rescue crews threw the other woman a life jacket and a rope and pulled her from the water.

Both women were treated at the scene.

Metro Park police, Cleveland police, and Cleveland fire all responded to the incident.