Republicans push towards confirming Barrett to SCOTUS

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Thursday, Democrats continued their plea to stop Republicans from confirming judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“This is a sham. This vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, says the process was not only rushed but uninformative.

“I’d be afraid to ask her about gravity on Earth. She may decline to answer because it may come up in a case,” Durbin said.

Durbin says President Donald Trump picked Barrett because she will help strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“We cannot move forward,” Durbin said.

Despite an attempt at the hearing’s start, Democrats don’t have enough votes to block or even slow down the nomination.

“There is no way you’ll ever convince me that Amy Coney Barrett is not qualified,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, says Barrett has more than earned her seat on the court.

“This is someone who is exceptionally capable,” Hawley said. “She sat there for 20 hours of questions over two days…she didn’t blink.”

Before closing the hearing, legal experts shared their opinion for and against her.

Despite protests from Democrats, Republicans say the committee will confirm Barrett next week with a vote of the full senate expected by the end of the month.