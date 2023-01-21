CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Cleveland police are investigating reports of a possible officer involved shooting on the city’s westside.

Police union leaders confirmed they were heading to the scene of the shooting near Madison and West 96th.

Sources say two people were shot and are being taken to the hospital. It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting or who fired the shots that struck the two men.

The officer is okay, according to multiple sources.

This is a developing situation and the I-Team is working to find out more information.