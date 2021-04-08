Reports of 5 monkeys on the loose in Cincinnati

by: Talia Naquin

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – There are multiple reports out of Cincinnati that police in Price Hill are looking for 5 missing monkeys.

Police told FOX 19 that some were seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight.

According to police, the primates do not belong to the Cincinnati Zoo and are believed to have come from a private collection at a home.

Some witnesses reported that there were some as tall as 5 feet.

“Taller than a garbage can, and its arms were real long hanging down and its arms are real skinny,” Alycha Tucker told WLWT.

Reportedly the search will resume Thursday morning.

