Reports: Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs after falling off stage

(WJW) — Reports say Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil accidentally stepped off stage during a concert on Friday at a Tennessee festival and broke his ribs.

TMZ says the 60-year-old was a few songs into his set when he stepped to the edge of the stage then tumbled four feet onto the cement.

There was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Vince didn’t see and he fell through the crevice onto the floor, TMZ reports.

A report from Rolling Stone says Neil’s bassist Dana Strum told the crowd that, “Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically.”

Neil will have plenty of time to recover when the band kicks off The Stadium Tour June 2022. They’ll make a stop here in Cleveland July 14 at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.