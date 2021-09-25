Reports: Gospel singer Kelly Price goes missing after ICU stay with COVID

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 28: Recording artist Kelly Price attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on August 28, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Reports say gospel singer Kelly Price went missing after being release from the hospital with a COVID infection.

TMZ reports that according to officials in Cobb County in Georgia, Price is listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday.

Authorities told TMZ they found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Price’s boyfriend at the residence.

Price shared with her fans on Instagram how she was feeling in late July when she tested positive.

Her family told TMZ that they were in touch with her while she was in the hospital in early August, and her children visited her several times. Then, 3 weeks after she was admitted, she’d been discharged, which supposedly surprised her family because they say she was still not fully recovered.

TMZ says the family told cops her boyfriend was allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting her home and that’s what urged the family to call for a welfare check.

Now she’s officially on the missing persons’ list and there is an active investigation to find her.