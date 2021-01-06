Reports: Dr. Dre in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Hip-hop legend Dr. Dre is reportedly in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ reported today.
The music entrepreneur is reportedly in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, TMZ said, and was rushed to the hospital yesterday.
The 55-year-old is lucid, sources told the site, but doctors are still working to find out what caused the brain bleed in the first place.
Fellow N.W.A. member Ice Cube took to Twitter to offer good will:
Currently, Dr. Dre is going through a very public divorce.
