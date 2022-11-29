CLEVELAND (WJW) — Actor Clarence Gilyard, Jr., known for his roles in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Die Hard,” has passed away.

He was 66.

UNLV Dean Nancy Uscher and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where he was a theatre professor, shared the passing of Gilyard on Instagram Monday night.

“It is with profound sadness that I share this news,” Uscher said. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments.”

According to the Instagram post, Gilyard had a career in television, film and theatre as an actor, director and producer that spanned more than 30 years.

He eventually earned his BA in Theatre Arts from California State University, Dominguez Hills and completed an MFA in Theatre Performance at Southern Methodist University.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”

“We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world,” Uscher said.

According to FOX News, the cause of death remains unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.