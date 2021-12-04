Reported stabbing leads to police standoff with suspect in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police were involved in a standoff Saturday afternoon following a stabbing incident at a residence.

Responders arrived at the 4100 block of Bluestone Road for reports of a stabbing. The male victim was taken to the hospital, police said, where his condition is not known.

Police believed the suspect to be inside the residence but the man would not speak to officers. The suspect was reportedly found dead inside the home once police did make entry. Police said it appears the man took his own life.

Police continue to investigate the incident and a medical examiner was called to the scene. Anyone who may have more information should reach out to police.