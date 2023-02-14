CLEVELAND (WW) – Two suspects are in custody and investigators are looking for others after a high-speed chase that led to a crash in the Cleveland neighborhood of University Circle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the University Circle Police Department were in the area of E. 101st Street around 2 p.m. after reports of gunshots near Cleveland Clinic. While investigating, officers saw a reportedly stolen Kia leaving the area at a high speed.

After a short police chase, the Kia crashed into another vehicle at East 101st and Chester Avenue before four suspects got out and ran, police say.

Two of those suspects were caught and taken into custody. Investigators are still looking for the others.

University Circle police also recovered two handguns.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, but investigators say they didn’t appear to have any injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the University Circle Police Department at 216-791-1234.