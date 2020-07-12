Report: Washington to change team name from Redskins ‘over the next few days’

*Watch our report above on the possibility of the Cleveland Indians changing their team name.*

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The Washington football team will reportedly reveal the team’s new name “over the next few days,” according to a report on ESPN radio.

According to NBC Sports, the report came from ESPN Radio’s Dallas-Forth Worth station by Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson.

“Per Charles Robinson, a name change for the Washington football franchise is imminent,” Forth Worth Star-Telegram writer Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted.

Per @CharlesRobinson a name change for the Washington football franchise is imminent. Teams have been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms. Robinson says a new name could be revealed in the next few days — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 11, 2020

“Teams have been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms. Robinson says a new name could be revealed in the next few days.”

On Friday, a report indicated FedEx said in a private letter to the team it will remove its signage from the team’s stadium, now known as FedEx Field, if the name isn’t changed.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: