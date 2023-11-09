*Attached video: Cinemark hosts Taylor Swift Eras Tour parties

(WJW) – Travis Kelce will be heading to Argentina this week to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Page Six reports.

According to Page Six, they were told the Cleveland Heights native Kelce has to return in time for his NFL duties and be back in the U.S. on Sunday for practice on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play next on Nov. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

Swift is starting her international tour in Buenos Aires on Nov. 9 at River Plate Stadium, with opener Sabrina Carpenter.

Representatives for Kelce and Swift have not yet commented on Kelce’s travel plans.