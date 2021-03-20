Report: Tiger Woods crash investigation reveals he never hit the brakes

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (WJW) — More details are coming out about a horrific vehicle crash that left superstar golfer Tiger Woods with severe leg injuries in February.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ Saturday that there is no evidence Woods attempted to brake at all while driving his SUV off the roadway, and that it appears he never even took his foot off the gas pedal.

“We’re told investigators believe Tiger did nothing to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle,” TMZ said.

The outlet’s sources also said Woods was speeding up right before the crash incident took place.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to look into the “black box” data from Woods’ SUV.

Following a lengthy surgery and hospitalization, Woods announced he was back at home earlier this week.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said on his verified Twitter account on Tuesday. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting strong every day.”

Woods had previously said he had no idea how the crash occurred. And Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that the crash was “purely an accident,” with no evidence showing Woods was impaired.