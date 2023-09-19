CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a devastating Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where star running back Nick Chubb sufferer a season-ending injury, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly speaking with Kareem Hunt about the position.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter announced on social media that “Kareem Hunt is currently visiting with the Browns, per source.”
Hunt, a 28-year-old Northeast Ohio native who’s currently a free agent, was previously with the Browns for four years.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially confirmed Tuesday Chubb’s left knee would need season-ending surgery and that the team was looking for replacements, although he said it was too soon to get into specifics.
“Very disappointed for Nick. Means a lot to this team. Means a lot to this organization. So he will be missed, but he will bounce back, of that I have no doubt,” Stefanski said in a Tuesday press conference.