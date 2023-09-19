CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a devastating Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where star running back Nick Chubb sufferer a season-ending injury, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly speaking with Kareem Hunt about the position.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter announced on social media that “Kareem Hunt is currently visiting with the Browns, per source.”

Hunt, a 28-year-old Northeast Ohio native who’s currently a free agent, was previously with the Browns for four years.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 27: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially confirmed Tuesday Chubb’s left knee would need season-ending surgery and that the team was looking for replacements, although he said it was too soon to get into specifics.

“Very disappointed for Nick. Means a lot to this team. Means a lot to this organization. So he will be missed, but he will bounce back, of that I have no doubt,” Stefanski said in a Tuesday press conference.