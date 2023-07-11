GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — The wife of an Ohio lawmaker “sought safe haven” from her husband at her brother-in-law’s house during an alleged domestic violence incident, according to an arrest report.

State Rep. Bob Young, of Green, R-32nd, is charged with a felony count of disrupting public services and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, Barberton Municipal Court records show.

Young’s wife told Summit County sheriff’s deputies the incident started at about 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7. She had intervened when Young started “yelling at her friend” at their home along Greensburg Road in Green.

“Robert then grabbed her arm, and struck her on the left side of her face with an open hand,” reads the report.

While arguing, Young’s wife said she would call 911 and Young allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it into a pool. It was witnessed by the couple’s daughter, who was awoken during the altercation, according to the report.

The charge of disrupting public services is for damaging or tampering with communication devices, among other services or utilities, according to Ohio Revised Code.

Deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, to the brother-in-law’s home. At about 2 a.m. that morning, Young’s wife showed up at his home seeking “safe haven” from Young, he told deputies. That morning, Young pulled into the driveway and his brother met him on the front stoop, according to the report.

“[The brother-in-law] told Robert that he was not welcome and was not allowed to enter the house,” the report reads. “At which point, Robert lowered his shoulder and charged at [the brother-in-law] in an attempt to enter the home without permission.”

The men scuffled and Young was thrown back through a glass storm door, which cut him, according to the report.

Young’s wife has since sought a temporary protection order. Young’s brother also completed a written statement about the incident.

Young, 41, posted 10% of a $5,000 bond following his arraignment on Saturday, July 8, and was released, records show.

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens has since called on Young to resign. he told reporters he was at Young’s home for a fundraiser on Thursday, July 6, the day before Young’s arrest warrant was issued.

“Although I believe that people are innocent until proven guilty, I asked Bob for his resignation as state representative so he can focus on his family at this time,” Stephens said.

Young is currently in his second term in the Ohio House, serving the 32nd House District which includes portions of southern Summit County, according to his biography on the Ohio House website. He was first elected in 2020, and his term expires at the end of 2024.

He is married with four children.