COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Since 1993, the Division of Wildlife has tracked black bear observations across the state, according to their website.

In a 2019 report, 191 sightings were recorded in 45 counties in 2018.

The report said that in recent years, they hear of two to three more black bear sighting reports per year than it did back in the 1990s. As of 2019, the division says its received an average of 155 black bear sightings each year in a 10-year period.

Read the full report below: