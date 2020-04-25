Report: Miami went 6 weeks murder-free for first time since 1957

MIAMI (CNN) — For the first time since the 1950s, the city of Miami has reportedly gone six weeks without a murder.

According to the Miami Herald, police say the city, once known as America’s murder capital, did not report a homicide from February 17 to April 12. The city hasn’t seen a murder-free span like this since 1957.

Miami police say here has been a 33 percent increase in homicides since March 17, when county Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus crisis.

However, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says these numbers are not an accurate representation of crime in the city. Colina says he’s concerned about unreported domestic violence and child abuse now that the city is in quarantine.

Officials note these statistics do not represent all of Miami-Dade County and are specific to the city of Miami.