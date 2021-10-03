Report: Largest Louisiana health system fining employees with unvaccinated spouses

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(WJW) — The largest Louisiana health system has announced they are fining employees hundreds of dollars a month if they are married to an unvaccinated person, according to a FOX News report.

FOX News says Ochsner Health will start charging employees $200 per month, or $100 per pay period, if their spouse or partner is unvaccinated beginning in 2022.

CEO of Ochsner Health, Warner Thomas, told NOLA it is not a mandate, saying non-employed spouses and domestic partners can select a health plan outside the Ochsner’s offerings.

This has been met with criticism by groups such as Young Americans for Liberty, saying, “There is no end to the madness.”

This is a taste of what's coming. There is no end to the madness.



FOX News says the rollout of vaccine mandates in hospitals is spurring nurses and other healthcare workers across the country to quit their jobs or face termination over their refusal to comply with the rules.