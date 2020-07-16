Report: Kanye West officially listed as 2020 presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJW) — Kanye West is officially on the 2020 ballot in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Election Board documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.

A representative for West reportedly turned in an executed statement of candidacy and a $35,000 filing fee to the state. The statement of candidacy declares that West will be running as an Independent Candidate for President in the 2020 election.

Per Misha Mohr, the public affairs officer for the Oklahoma Board of Elections, a representative for Kanye West appeared at their offices to formally file to run for President in the past 45 minutes along with the necessary filing fee. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 15, 2020

TMZ says West first filed documents with the Federal Election Commission but now appears to be filing in individual states as well, suggesting he is actually serious about the run.

The news outlet also reports that latest polls indicate West has 2% of the country’s vote.

Meanwhile, Steve Kramer, a political advisor who is close to West, told New York Magazine Tuesday that the rapper dropped his 2020 presidential bid.

Kramer says he was hired to help West get on state ballots by gathering signatures since he had already missed the deadlines to get on most states’ ballots in the traditional manner.

“We had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot,” Kramer told New York Magazine’s Ben Jacobs. “Whether anybody is going to vote for him or not is up to them.”

Jacobs reached out to West’s publicist for more information and heard no response. He followed up with Kramer who then reportedly told him, “he’s out.”

Kramer told Jacobs he would let provide more about why West allegedly dropped out once he learned more.

Later Wednesday, after reports surfaced that West was on the Oklahoma ballot, Jacobs took to Twitter saying, “Ye’s running.”

West first announced he was running for president on July 4. He broke the news on Twitter, saying he had a vision for 2020.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West has reportedly lost confidence in President Donald Trump, which he says fueled his decision to run. He also insisted that his run was not a publicity stunt and said he had no issue with the idea that his planned run could potentially take votes away from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and aid in the reelection of Trump.

