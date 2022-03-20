(WJW) — A report says rapper Kanye West has been banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards in spite of his 5 nominations.

West’s rep confirmed to People, the decision was made due to his “concerning online behavior.”

West was recently locked out of his Instagram account for 24 hours after posting hate speech against The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. He’s also posted numerous public attacks toward his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In an episode just days ago, Noah spoke out against West’s backlash saying he’s “become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” sparking West’s response of an alleged racial slur on Noah’s IG page.

An Instagram spokesperson told TMZ the company is prepared to take additional steps should further violations occur.

Noah is hosting the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, which was postponed due to the omicron variant outbreak.

West is nominated for 5 Grammys including 2 Album of the Year awards and Best Rap Album.