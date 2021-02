FILE – In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif. Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — Larry Flynt, founder of “Hustler” magazine, has died at age 78, TMZ reports.

He reportedly died from heart failure Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

Flynt launched “Hustler” in 1978 and was the president of Larry Flynt Publications which produced other pornographic magazines, videos and Hustler TV.

He leaves behind five daughters, one son, and several grand and great-grandchildren.