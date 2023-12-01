CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Curry of YES Network is reporting that the New York Yankees have claimed outfielder Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians.

Last season, Gonzalez batted just .214 with 2 home runs and 12 RBI’s. He was demoted to the minor leagues in May but returned to the Major League later in the season.

For his career, Gonzalez has played in 145 games with Cleveland. He has posted a career average of .269 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI’s.

Gonzalez hit a thrilling walk-off home run against Tampa Bay to advance Cleveland to the 2022 American League Division series against New York.

He later provided a walk-off RBI single to defeat the Yankees in game three of the 2022 ALDS.