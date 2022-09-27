CLEVELAND (WJW) — A source says Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night after a vehicle crash that afternoon, according to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

“More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse,” the tweet said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road around 3 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson said Garrett was leaving the practice facility in Berea when the crash happened.

Investigators say there was also a female passenger in the car at the time.

OSHP says Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett’s agent told FOX 8 that he didn’t suffer any broken bones in the crash.

Investigators say impairment isn’t suspected.