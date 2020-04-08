Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70

WASHINGTON, : Linda Tripp (C), the woman who taped telephone conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, arrives at the US District Courthouse 22 July in Washington, DC. Tripp is a key witness in the ongoing grand jury investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between US President Bill Clinton and Lewinsky. AFP PHOTO Tim SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

Her death was confined by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp, then a Pentagon employee, turned the tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president.