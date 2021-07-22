Driver pulls out handgun during Akron road rage incident, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are trying to identify the suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Akron early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the area of I-76 East and E. Market Street around 1 a.m.

When they got there, the police report said officers met the victim, a 52-year-old semi-truck driver. The victim told police a silver car had been tailgating another vehicle and brake-checked him.

After the victim switched lanes to avoid the reckless driving, he said the driver of the silver vehicle pulled out a handgun.

According to the report, as the suspect got off at an unknown exit, the victim heard gunshots and bullets hit his truck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect and the vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Tips can remain anonymous.