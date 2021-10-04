Report: Dog the Bounty Hunter hands over Brian Laundrie evidence to authorities

(WJW) — A report says Dog the Bounty Hunter, AKA Duane Dog Chapman, has handed over evidence to authorities in the search for Brian Laundrie.

According to a report from Newsweek, a member of Chapman’s team says that evidence has been handed over to authorities with the hope that DNA testing proves Laundrie’s presence on an island near Florida’s Fort De Soto Park.

Chapman tweeted that the team’s search continued on the islands off the west coast of Florida over the weekend for missing 23-year-old Laundrie.

The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/j6AozoP6UL — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 3, 2021

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming back on September 19.