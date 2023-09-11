[In the player above, hear from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after the Browns’ Sunday, Sept. 10, home opener win over the Bengals.]

(WJW) — Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending injury during Sunday’s game, according to an ESPN report.

Conklin, 29, was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-3 home opener win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stefanski said it doesn’t look good in regards to Jack Conklin’s knee injury. Said they will hold out hope on him. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 10, 2023

Tests show Conklin tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and MCL (medial collateral ligament) which will end his season, as first reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Twitter Monday.

Rookie Dawand Jones, who filled in Sunday after Conklin’s injury, will now take over on the offensive line, said FOX 8’s John Sabol.

With Jack Conklin done for the year

(Torn ACL & MCL), #Browns rookie and former #OhioState stand out Dawand Jones will take over on the offensive line for Conklin. Jones played well yesterday and impressed the coaching staff during training camp.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 11, 2023

Conklin is currently in his fourth season with the Browns, according to the Associated Press. He signed a four-year contract extension in December.

The Browns are due to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Sept. 18.