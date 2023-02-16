CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic are reporting the Cavaliers and Kevin Love are negotiating a contract buyout, ending his time in Cleveland.

The five-time All-Star was recently removed from the rotation and has not played in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old battled through a thumb injury earlier this season but has been a healthy scratch in recent games.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is the last remaining player on the roster from the 2016 Cavaliers’ NBA Championship team.

The 15-year veteran has spent the past nine seasons with the Cavaliers after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves in 2014.

The Athletic is reporting that the Miami Heat is expected to be a prime suitor when the buyout becomes official.